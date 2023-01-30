TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,537,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,641. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

