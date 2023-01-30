TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.15. 997,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,918. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $104.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.19.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.