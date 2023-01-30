TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 4,909 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,475,000 after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,733,000 after acquiring an additional 136,571 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 12,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.88. 472,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.02. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

