TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $178.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,289. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.