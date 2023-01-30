TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,290,000 after acquiring an additional 128,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after buying an additional 4,315,285 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,991,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,582,000 after buying an additional 285,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $31.96. 468,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.