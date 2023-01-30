TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.55.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in TC Energy by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,083,000 after buying an additional 5,653,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after buying an additional 2,206,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

