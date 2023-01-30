TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at National Bankshares

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.37.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. TC Energy has a one year low of C$52.12 and a one year high of C$74.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.76.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.