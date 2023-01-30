TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,100 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 768,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of TDCX stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,855. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. TDCX has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.17.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. TDCX had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TDCX will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TDCX by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

