TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Purchased by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,991 shares during the period. TDCX comprises approximately 8.4% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in TDCX were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TDCX by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in TDCX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TDCX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in TDCX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TDCX by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 181,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Stock Down 6.3 %

TDCX stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,095. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TDCX Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

TDCX Profile

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TDCX had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

