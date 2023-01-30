TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 2.3% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $125.00 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

