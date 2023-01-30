TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
TEGNA Stock Performance
NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TEGNA
TEGNA Company Profile
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
Further Reading
