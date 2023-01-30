TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 144.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 356,032 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,996,000 after acquiring an additional 811,961 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 54.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 33.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,710,000 after acquiring an additional 737,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

