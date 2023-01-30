Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HQH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 168,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,284. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $134,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

