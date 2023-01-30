Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE HQH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 168,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,284. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
