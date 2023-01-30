Tellor Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.90 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $36.90 million and $7.25 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $15.70 or 0.00067802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002758 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00397710 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,471.74 or 0.27916289 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00583885 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,350,556 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
