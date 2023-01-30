Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.90.

TER stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

