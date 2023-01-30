Terra Classic Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Billion (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $90.79 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016628 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008921 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005292 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001965 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,870,952,714,998 coins and its circulating supply is 5,967,080,015,103 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
