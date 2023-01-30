Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $92.84 million and $946,835.93 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,916.18 or 0.08407540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00401161 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,397.42 or 0.28158556 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00595046 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.