Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Thales from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Thales from €151.00 ($164.13) to €157.00 ($170.65) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Thales in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Thales from €135.00 ($146.74) to €130.00 ($141.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.00.

Thales Trading Down 1.8 %

THLLY stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

Thales Cuts Dividend

Thales Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

