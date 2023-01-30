The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Cut by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 5.0% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.53.

NYSE BA traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.71. 1,891,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.94 and its 200-day moving average is $166.77. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.