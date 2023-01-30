The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 376,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 70.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,580,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,965 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.99. 4,808,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,398,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

