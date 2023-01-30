The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $162,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SRV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,259. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

