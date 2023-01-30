The Debt Box Price Down 29.3% This Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for approximately $23.17 or 0.00100206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and $2.42 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

