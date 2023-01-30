The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $40.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

RYTM stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,159,000 after purchasing an additional 662,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,041,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

