The Graph 1-Day Volume Hits $38.39 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $785.16 million and $38.39 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,572,513,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,771,649,823 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

