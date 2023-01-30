The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Berkshire Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $316.00. 419,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,188. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $374.67. The stock has a market cap of $323.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.03 and a 200-day moving average of $303.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.