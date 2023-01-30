The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lifted by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.70. 274,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $324.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $374.67.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

