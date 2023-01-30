The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $317.25. 728,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,407. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $374.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $324.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.55.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.