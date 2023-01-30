The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,087,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,920 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.96% of J. M. Smucker worth $286,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 283.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 81.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 104.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.3 %

SJM stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.97. 58,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average is $144.97.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.