The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Kroger makes up 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.54% of Kroger worth $483,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.71. 377,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,942. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

