The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 620,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $35.41.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares valued at $1,286,901. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,443,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,064,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

