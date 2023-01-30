The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 410,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Lovesac stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,123. The firm has a market cap of $387.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.44. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $134.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.