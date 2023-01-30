The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $16,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,404,000 after acquiring an additional 332,469 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

About Simply Good Foods

SMPL opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

