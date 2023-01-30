The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,938 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,591 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,966. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

