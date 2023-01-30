The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $1,722,780.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.91. 1,659,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,786. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day moving average is $174.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

