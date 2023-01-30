The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Trimmed by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,739,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 53,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 14,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28. The company has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

