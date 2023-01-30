The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Cut by Prospect Hill Management LLC

Prospect Hill Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.3% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,270,097. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $197.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

