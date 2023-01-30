Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Thoughtworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $2.60 billion 0.46 $54.58 million $5.25 14.80 Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 3.18 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -21.06

Volatility and Risk

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Formula Systems (1985), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Formula Systems (1985) and Thoughtworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43

Thoughtworks has a consensus target price of $12.44, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 3.14% 7.00% 3.00% Thoughtworks -12.29% -15.64% -7.60%

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Thoughtworks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

