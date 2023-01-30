Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0417

Threshold (T) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Threshold has a total market cap of $416.57 million and $46.55 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030433 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00215048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,786.33 or 0.99988599 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,484,935,836.976044 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04540751 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $38,053,338.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

