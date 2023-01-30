Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Reaches $0.0317 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 46.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 107.3% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $5,059.84 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02604897 USD and is down -13.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $10,491.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

