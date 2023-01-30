Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.36

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.36 and last traded at $81.68, with a volume of 50923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Timken Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Timken Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Timken

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $2,698,806. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

