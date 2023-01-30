Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.47 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00010430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and approximately $39.98 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00050083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029333 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00217527 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,644.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.51966938 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $44,326,646.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.