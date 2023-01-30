Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $39.41

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.41, but opened at $37.61. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 1,285,791 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,927,000 after acquiring an additional 400,053 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.