Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Trading Up 4.1%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.06 and last traded at $55.91. Approximately 122,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 155,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial and technology company, focuses on payments, factoring, and banking. It operates through a portfolio of brands, including TriumphPay, Triumph, and TBK Bank. The company offers cash flow management services for the trucking industry comprising invoice factoring, fuel discount programs, truck and cargo insurance, and equipment finance, banking, and treasury services.

