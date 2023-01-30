U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.22.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $48.86 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.