UBS Group Downgrades Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Newcrest Mining Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NCMGY opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.
About Newcrest Mining
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcrest Mining (NCMGY)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.