Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Acquires 705 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 1.2% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.28. 236,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,134. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average of $140.78.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

