Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Buys 72 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 388,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

