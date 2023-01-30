Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF makes up 2.1% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $68.96.

