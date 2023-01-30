Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Has $9.45 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 7.3% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Golub Capital BDC worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after buying an additional 1,824,642 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,420,685,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,643,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 308,826 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. 132,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on GBDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

