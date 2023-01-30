Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,400 ($54.48) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,850 ($60.05) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.33) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.76) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.43) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,103.33 ($50.80).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

LON:ULVR traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.63) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 4,071.50 ($50.41). 3,369,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,156.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,028.97. The company has a market capitalization of £103.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,087.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,249.50 ($52.61).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.