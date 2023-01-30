Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Achieves $5.23 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.23 billion and approximately $105.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.86 or 0.00029038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00405290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.79935429 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 602 active market(s) with $83,961,897.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.